More Tax Experts Indicted In $1B Shell Co. Scheme

By Anna Scott Farrell (November 17, 2022, 1:40 PM EST) -- The owners and tax manager of a Texas accounting firm were indicted in federal court on accusations of conspiring to defraud the government by helping clients hide more than $1 billion in income, the latest to be charged in an alleged shell company scheme devised by a Dallas attorney....

