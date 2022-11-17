Listing Service Wants Vt. High Court Opinion On Zillow Suit

By Grace Dixon (November 17, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- A property listing service has asked the Second Circuit to send the question of whether it may sue Zillow over allegedly deceptive for-sale-by-owner listings under state consumer protection laws to the Vermont Supreme Court, because no controlling Vermont precedent exists....

