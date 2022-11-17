Pandora Hit With BIPA Suit Over Virtual Jewelry Try-On Tool

By Celeste Bott (November 17, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Jewelry retailer Pandora has been hit with a proposed class action for allegedly collecting online shoppers' facial biometric data through a tool allowing them to virtually try on pieces of jewelry without first securing the written, informed consent required under Illinois' biometric information privacy law....

