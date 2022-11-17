Oil Co. Seeks Texas High Court Review In Cleanup Cost Row

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 17, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Texas oil and gas company asked the state's high court to review whether the city of Midland is immune from litigation regarding groundwater contamination cleanup costs under a remediation plan approved and overseen by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, saying the current ruling contradicts court precedent....

