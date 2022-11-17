Colo. Tax Figure Finds 10th Circ. Doubts In Denver Land Spat

By Daniel Ducassi (November 17, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- A Tenth Circuit judge seemed highly doubtful of an influential former Colorado state lawmaker's attempt to get a federal court to rule on his real estate fight with Denver officials after it had already been heard in state court, saying that all it took was a glance at the docket to see that he was a party to the state dispute....

