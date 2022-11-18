Feds Ordered To Revise Lobster Fishing Rule Over Whale Risk

By Tom Lotshaw (November 18, 2022, 9:45 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has given the government two years to update its Atlantic lobster fishery regulations to adequately protect an endangered whale species, aiming to both save the whales and avoid a massive lobster industry shutdown that might otherwise occur....

