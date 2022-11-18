Parkland Attys Felt 'Betrayal' Over $127.5M FBI Settlement Fee

By David Minsky (November 17, 2022, 11:53 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting testified Thursday in Florida federal court that they felt "betrayal" after a young colleague usurped a team effort when a $127.5 million settlement was reached with the FBI and went behind everyone's backs to negotiate an unauthorized fee....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS