Shuttered NJ Hotel Settles Dispute With Union, NLRB

By Beverly Banks (November 18, 2022, 2:28 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge signed off on an agreement among a shuttered hotel, a union and National Labor Relations Board prosecutors, requiring the hotel to compensate workers for back pay, utilize a preferential hiring list to reinstate former employees, and bargain with the labor organization....

