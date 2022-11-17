SEC Official Says Attys Must 'Be Clear' With Crypto Clients

By Katryna Perera (November 17, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- A commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reminded securities lawyers during a keynote address at Brooklyn Law School that they have an obligation to "be clear" about how securities laws apply to their crypto clients' business activities, even if it's advice that their clients don't want to hear....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS