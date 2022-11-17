FTX's 'Worse Than Enron' Books Recall Energy Firm's Demise

By Jess Krochtengel (November 17, 2022, 10:23 PM EST) -- The new CEO of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX called its corporate governance the worst he'd seen in his career, trumping even what he witnessed when he guided Enron through bankruptcy two decades ago....

