FCA Censures Ex-Bangladeshi Bank CEO For AML Breaches

By Joel Poultney (November 18, 2022, 1:24 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Friday it has publicly censured the former chief executive of the U.K. subsidiary of a Bangladeshi state-owned bank, saying it lacked any prospect of enforcing payment of the £76,400 ($91,000) fine imposed for anti-money laundering failings....

