UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (November 18, 2022, 6:07 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen scuppered insurer Gable sue its former CEO in a breach of fiduciary duty claim, the producers behind sci-fi film "Arrival" hit with a copyright infringement claim, and Mastercard and Visa sued again in fresh legal action over swipe fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS