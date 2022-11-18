Ex-Air Force Technician Sues Boeing, 35+ Cos. Over Asbestos

By Mike Curley (November 18, 2022, 2:30 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Air Force aircraft technician has sued The Boeing Co., Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., The Dow Chemical Co. and more than 30 other companies, alleging that asbestos products they were associated with led to his diagnosis with mesothelioma later in life....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS