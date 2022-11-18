High Court Pitched On Surveillance Case That Split 1st Circ.

By Brian Dowling (November 18, 2022, 2:45 PM EST) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Friday petitioned the Supreme Court to settle a Fourth Amendment issue that split the First Circuit and rule that police need a warrant to use a utility pole-mounted camera to surveil a person's home....

