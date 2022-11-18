Top Golfers Must Turn Over Info Despite Leaving Antitrust Suit

By Katie Buehler (November 18, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ruled professional golfers Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter, and their agents, must still comply with discovery requests in an antitrust dispute between the PGA Tour and its Saudi-backed upstart rival LIV Golf Inc. even though the players are no longer parties to the litigation....

