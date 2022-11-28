Trusts Atty Wants Access To Fla. Dr.'s Arbitration Ruling

By Carolina Bolado (November 28, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- A Florida judge said Monday that he will review an interim arbitration award between a wealthy doctor and his son over a trust before deciding whether it should be handed over in discovery in the doctor's malpractice suit against the Nelson Mullins attorney who set up the trust....

