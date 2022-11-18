Biz Groups Urge Del. Justices To Uphold PCB Tort Toss

By Jeff Montgomery (November 18, 2022, 2:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other industry groups have warned Delaware's justices in a friend of the court brief of "incredibly disruptive" market fallout if they reverse a lower court's dismissal of state "public nuisance" tort claims against Monsanto Corp. for third-party water pollution....

