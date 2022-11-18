Ryan Homes Argues Contractors Owe It Duty In Pa. Landslide

By Matthew Santoni (November 18, 2022, 2:54 PM EST) -- Ryan Homes said that developers and an assortment of contractors shouldn't be able to duck claims stemming from a 2018 landslide at a housing development outside Pittsburgh, telling a Pennsylvania federal court that they owed Ryan a duty of care as the eventual purchaser of the lots....

