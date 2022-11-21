What To Pay Attention To In FTX Fraud Probe

By Steven Lee and Sean Shecter (November 21, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- Did FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried improperly use billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up a trading firm he also founded, Alameda Research? That is the central question swirling around Bankman-Fried as the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission begin their investigations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS