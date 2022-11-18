FTX Bankruptcy To Start With International Clash For Control

By Vince Sullivan (November 18, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- When FTX collapsed into insolvency it not only sparked chaos across the crypto universe, but it kicked off an international fight over control of the company's bankruptcy administration and its assets that is playing out in three jurisdictions and will have far-reaching impacts on how creditors might receive recoveries, experts say....

