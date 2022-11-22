Ex-Atty Hit With Fresh Claims Over Missing Client Funds

By Chris Kudialis (November 22, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- After giving up his law license last year over allegations that he had misappropriated millions of dollars in client funds, a former Dallas attorney and investment adviser is facing fresh allegations from a married couple claiming that he embezzled an inheritance check instead of investing it....

