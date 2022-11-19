FBI's LA Chief Recused In Girardi Keese Probes

By Brandon Lowrey (November 19, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- The head of the FBI's Los Angeles office has recused himself from criminal investigations related to Girardi Keese, the agency announced Saturday, days after a Law360 investigation revealed that the federal official owns a $1.2 million house that was paid for by the disgraced law firm's founder, Tom Girardi....

