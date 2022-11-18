Refinery Sues Feds Over Contaminated Helium Delivery

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 18, 2022, 10:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's alleged negligence in operating a crude helium enrichment unit caused an Oklahoma helium refinery to suffer severe damage after it received a methane-tainted delivery, according to a lawsuit filed in Texas federal court Friday....

