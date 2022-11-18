ICE Tries To Sink ACLU's Suit Over Information Requests

By Mike Curley (November 18, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is asking a Massachusetts federal judge to throw out the remaining claims from the state's branch of the American Civil Liberties Union in a Freedom of Information Act suit, saying information in the documents it turned over are properly redacted....

