Lewis Roca Partner Dies In Suspected Murder-Suicide

By Adrian Cruz (November 21, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP confirmed the death of Phoenix-based litigation partner Marla Hudgens, 40, who was found dead inside her home last week alongside her husband, Jasen, 44, and their three children, according to a report Friday by CBS News, in what's suspected to be a murder-suicide....

