Ticketmaster Faces DOJ, Senate Investigations

By Bryan Koenig (November 18, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. drew further scrutiny on Friday in the fallout from its disastrous attempt to sell tickets for singer Taylor Swift's upcoming concert tour, with reports of a Justice Department investigation and a promise by Senate Antitrust Subcommittee Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to hold a hearing before the year ends....

