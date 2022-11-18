Ukraine Reparations Planners Call On Int'l Arb. Attys For Help

By Caroline Simson (November 18, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- The architects of a yet-to-be-formed international mechanism to administer Ukrainian reparations claims against Russia issued a call on Friday for international arbitration practitioners to consider what they can do to help the effort, as they participated on a panel during a conference at Fordham University....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS