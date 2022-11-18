TransUnion, Ex-Exec Can't Ditch CFPB 'Dark Patterns' Suit

By Jon Hill (November 18, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- A Chicago federal judge ruled Friday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can proceed with its lawsuit accusing TransUnion and a former executive of violating a prior marketing practices consent order, rejecting dismissal bids that included a constitutional challenge to the agency's budgetary independence....

