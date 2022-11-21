Coca-Cola Beats '100% Recyclable' Dasani Suit, For Now

By Craig Clough (November 21, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday granted Coca-Cola Co.'s bid to dismiss a consolidated suit from the Sierra Club and some consumers accusing its Dasani brand and other beverage companies of falsely marketing their water bottles as "100% recyclable," finding that the complaint fails the "common sense" test....

