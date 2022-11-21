Nunes Sues CNN, Tapper Over Pelosi Attack Comments

By David Minsky (November 21, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- Former California congressman Devin Nunes is accusing CNN and Jake Tapper of defamation in Florida federal court, alleging they broadcast comments suggesting that Nunes insinuated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was sexually involved with a man who attacked him in his San Francisco home last month....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS