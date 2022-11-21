'Dreams' Come True As NJ Prosecutor, New Judges Confirmed

By Bill Wichert (November 21, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Senate on Monday elevated four attorneys to seats on the state Superior Court bench and approved another lawyer to lead the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, representing dreams fulfilled for some nominees who rose to their positions after growing up in poor environments as immigrants to the country....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS