Luxury Italian Hotel's Virus Coverage Bid Hangs By A Claim

By Lauraann Wood (November 21, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge tossed seven of the Westin Excelsior Rome's eight claims seeking Zurich's coverage of COVID-19-related business losses, saying Monday that the luxury hotel can advance its booking cancellation claim but hasn't otherwise demonstrated a direct physical loss triggering other policy provisions....

