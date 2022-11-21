Colo. Justices Say Pension Can Sue Oil Co. In Securities Suit

By Daniel Ducassi (November 21, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- The Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System can sue a Colorado oil company in a securities class action, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday, concluding the claims were not based on hindsight and the alleged misrepresentations amounted to more than puffery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS