Roland Wins $4.6M In Drum Programming Patent Row

By Andrew Karpan (November 21, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Monday signed off on a $4.6 million jury verdict that Japanese audio tech giant Roland Corp. won against a smaller U.S.-based rival, capping off a 10-day jury trial in Miami over electric drumming technology....

