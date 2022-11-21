NJ Cannabis Cultivator Sues For Medical Facility Approvals

By Grace Dixon (November 21, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- A would-be medical cannabis cultivator filed suit Thursday against a New Jersey township in state court, alleging it's owed automatic approval of its application to build a medical cannabis grow facility on its Lebanon Township property after local officials missed key decision deadlines....

