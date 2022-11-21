No Second Bite At Bond Needed For Detainee, 9th Circ. Says

By Lauren Berg (November 21, 2022, 11:35 PM EST) -- A divided Ninth Circuit on Monday ruled that the federal government was not constitutionally required to provide a Salvadoran immigrant a second bond hearing amid his prolonged detention during removal proceedings, while also bearing the burden to show he was a flight risk or danger to the community....

