Co. Can't Use Subcontractor's Insurance For Fall Damages

By Nate Beck (November 21, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- An Indiana appeals court on Monday absolved an insurance company representing a subcontractor of covering $5 million in damages against a lead contractor after a worker was injured in a job site fall, but found the insurer should contribute to legal defense costs....

