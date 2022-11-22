Insurer Avoids Fla. Yacht Club's Cyberfraud Coverage Suit

By David Minsky (November 22, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a yacht club against insurer Swiss Re over failing to provide coverage for stolen bank account funds, saying the company isn't the one that issued the policy and the club didn't do enough research on whom it should sue....

