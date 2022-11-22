Court OKs $53.2M In Atty Fees In Capital One Data Breach Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (November 22, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has awarded $53.2 million in attorney fees out of a $190 million deal Capital One customers secured with the bank and Amazon over Capital One's 2019 data breach, after final approval of the settlement in September....

