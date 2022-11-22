6th Circ. Says No Coverage For Mich. County In Tax Suits

By Emily Enfinger (November 22, 2022, 2:43 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit affirmed a lower court's ruling that a Michigan county doesn't have insurance coverage for proposed class actions alleging that it improperly seized and sold residential properties to satisfy tax delinquencies, pointing to an exclusion for claims stemming from tax collection....

