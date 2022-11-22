Motor Maker Seeks New Trial Over Hurricane Harvey Coverage

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 22, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- A custom motor maker told a Texas federal judge that it deserves a new trial over Zurich's alleged failure to pay on time its claim for property damages caused by Hurricane Harvey, arguing that the judge erroneously excluded certain witness testimony key to its claims, resulting in a measly $7.27 damages award....

