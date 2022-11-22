US Sugar Defends $315M Imperial Buy To 3rd Circ.

By Jess Krochtengel (November 22, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- U.S. Sugar Corp. is defending its trial court victory against an antitrust challenge to its $315 million acquisition of Imperial Sugar Co., telling the Third Circuit on Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice can't use "gerrymandered" sugar markets to "distort the competitive impact" of the deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS