3 Firms Steer $573M SPAC Merger For UK EV Startup Zapp

By Renee Hickman (November 22, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- Special-purpose acquisition company CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. and U.K.-based electric bike company Zapp Electric Vehicles Ltd. announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement to merge in a deal that implies an enterprise value of $573 million for the combined company and was put together by three law firms....

