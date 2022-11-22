Idaho AG Urges 9th Circ. To Unblock Trans Women Sports Ban

By Dorothy Atkins (November 22, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- The Idaho attorney general and two intervenors urged the Ninth Circuit Tuesday to scrap a preliminary injunction blocking a state law that would ban transgender women from college women's sports teams, arguing that the transgender soccer player who initially sued had briefly dropped out of college, thereby mooting her case....

