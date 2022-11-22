Coinbase Wants Hacker Theft Class Action Sent To Arbitration

By Sarah Jarvis (November 22, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase has asked a California federal judge to send into arbitration a proposed class action stemming from alleged hacker attacks that resulted in stolen account funds, arguing the plaintiffs agreed to arbitrate their claims when they signed off on their user agreements....

