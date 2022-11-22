Vet's Daughter Says DOD Illegally Denies Trans Health Care

By Grace Elletson (November 22, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- A transgender woman and her veteran father slapped the U.S. Department of Defense with a federal lawsuit claiming it is unlawfully discriminating against them and violating their constitutional rights by refusing to pay for the daughter's gender-confirmation surgery....

