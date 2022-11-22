Mass. Enviros Sue School Bus Co. Over Idling, Pollution

By Elliot Weld (November 22, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- An environmental group filed a suit in Massachusetts federal court Tuesday alleging a school bus company that uses diesel buses is allowing its fleet to idle beyond what is allowed by law, thus emitting harmful pollutants with vulnerable people and children nearby....

