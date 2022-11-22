10th Circ. May Wait For Justices To Act On ADA Hotels Case

By Daniel Ducassi (November 22, 2022, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Tenth Circuit panel may hold off ruling on whether hotel websites that don't provide enough information about accessible rooms violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and cause enough harm to give a tester plaintiff standing to sue, asking attorneys Tuesday if it should wait to see if the U.S. Supreme Court will take up a similar case by the same plaintiff....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS