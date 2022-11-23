NJ Hair Salon Noncompete Fight Shipped To NY Federal Court

By Bill Wichert (November 23, 2022, 8:45 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge took it upon herself Wednesday to send to New York federal court an East Coast beauty salon chain's lawsuit aimed at shutting down a competing Empire State outfit where it says its former employees are styling hair in violation of their restrictive covenant agreements....

