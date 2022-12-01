Political Bias Ruling Clarifies NY Law's Worker Protections

By Michael Pospis (December 1, 2022, 1:41 PM EST) -- In a recent decision, Truitt v. Salisbury Bank and Trust Co.,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit vacated a lower court order granting summary judgment to the defendant on the plaintiff's claim that the defendant discriminated against him for engaging in political activities within the meaning of New York Labor Law, Section 201-d....

